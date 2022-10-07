Two Freeport men arrested after stealing from Oregon hardware store

OREGON (WREX) — Two Freeport men have been taken into custody after a robbery in Oregon Thursday night.
Oregon Police says officers were called to the Ace Hardware store in the 200 block of N. 4th St. just before 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of retail theft.
Authorities say two men went into the store and began to steal a felony amount of store merchandise. Their descriptions matched those of a previous theft at that store and they were confronted by store employees.
As officers got to the store, they began a foot chase with the suspects, later identified as 58-year-old Terry Ernst and 57-year-old Michael Hille, both of Freeport.
Law enforcement from across Ogle County later found the suspects' vehicle in the 200 block of N. 3rd St. Ernst and Hille were stopped and later taken into custody.
Oregon Police say a "large amount" of stolen property from other areas was also found in the car.
Ernst was charged with four counts of felony retail theft, Oregon Police says. Byron Police have charged Hille with two counts of felony retail theft.