...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the lower 30s expected.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, De
Kalb, Kane, La Salle and Kendall Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Two Freeport men arrested after stealing from Oregon hardware store

OREGON (WREX) — Two Freeport men have been taken into custody after a robbery in Oregon Thursday night.

Oregon Police says officers were called to the Ace Hardware store in the 200 block of N. 4th St. just before 7 p.m. Thursday for a report of retail theft.

Authorities say two men went into the store and began to steal a felony amount of store merchandise. Their descriptions matched those of a previous theft at that store and they were confronted by store employees.

As officers got to the store, they began a foot chase with the suspects, later identified as 58-year-old Terry Ernst and 57-year-old Michael Hille, both of Freeport.

Law enforcement from across Ogle County later found the suspects' vehicle in the 200 block of N. 3rd St. Ernst and Hille were stopped and later taken into custody.

Oregon Police say a "large amount" of stolen property from other areas was also found in the car.

Ernst was charged with four counts of felony retail theft, Oregon Police says. Byron Police have charged Hille with two counts of felony retail theft.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

