Two boys 12, 13 charged in attempted home invasion in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two boys face charges after police say they tried to break-in to a Rockford home over the weekend.
Police say it happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of 8th Ave.
The victim told police the two boys, ages 12 and 13, pushed their way into the home, pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim shoved the gun away and the boys ran off, according to police.
Both boys were found by police and taken into custody.
The 12-year-old boy is from Rockford while the 13-year-old boy is from Beloit. Both face attempted armed robbery and attempted home invasion charges.