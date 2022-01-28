Two arrested in string of armed robberies in DeKalb

DEKALB (WREX) — DeKalb Police make two arrests in a string of armed robberies this month.
The DeKalb Police Department says Taliyah Malbia, 19 of DeKalb, and Anthony Minniefield, 18 of Chicago, have been arrested on charges related to multiple armed robberies in the 1200 block of Varsity Blvd.
Police say they conducted at least four robberies related to selling cell phones between Jan. 5 and Jan. 24. On Jan. 26, an undercover officer contacted the suspects and arrested them as they tried to rob the officer at gunpoint.
Maltbia and Minniefield are charged with Aggravated Battery, Armed Robbery, Attempted Armed Robbery, Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Maltbia is also charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.