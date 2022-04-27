Tips needed in fatal Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 56-year-old woman is dead after being shot Tuesday morning.

According to Rockford police, officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Greendale Drive at about 10 p.m. Monday.

Rockford Police initially tweeted about the shooting just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. They then found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Officers said the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.

