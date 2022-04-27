Tips needed in fatal Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 56-year-old woman is dead after being shot Tuesday morning.
According to Rockford police, officers were called to a home in the 3500 block of Greendale Drive at about 10 p.m. Monday.
Rockford Police initially tweeted about the shooting just before midnight.
RELEASE: Homicide on Greendale Avenue last night, April 25, 2022. pic.twitter.com/WRg1JnoANW— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) April 26, 2022
Upon arrival, officers found the front of the house had been struck multiple times by gunfire. They then found the victim inside the home with a gunshot wound.
Officers said the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.
Anyone with information is asked to call Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
