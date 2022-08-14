Three pople shot at Six Flags in Illinois

GURNEE, IL (WREX) — Three people are shot at an amusement park in Illinois.
Police confirm that three people were hurt in a shooting tonight at Six Flags in Gurnee, Illinois.
TMJ News from Milwaukee says two of those people went to the hospital, and the third refused treatment.
The statement from Six Flags indicated it was a drive-by shooting, and the car in question left immediately after the people inside opened fire.
*This is a developing story and we will update this article with more information when it becomes available*