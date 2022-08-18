Three men charged with public indecency in Winnebago County Forest Preserves

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Three people are charged with public indecency in Winnebago County Forest Preserves after an undercover investigation earlier this month.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says officers received a number of complaints of public indecency in area Forest Preserves.
In the week of Aug. 8, members of the Sheriff's Office conducted an undercover investigation in response to the reports, arresting three people.
Thomas Titock, 60 of Maple Park, Ill.; Richard Wince, 67 of Kirkland; and Tommy Mercer, 68 of Rockford, have all been charged with public indecency as a result of the investigation.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says more investigations of this type, "will continue as needed to address this type of activity."
The Sheriff's Office provides police services to the Winnebago County Forest Preserves by contract.