Three arrested, including two teens, in separate DeKalb shootings this week

DEKALB (WREX) — Three people, including two teenagers, have been arrested on charges from two separate shootings in DeKalb that left one person dead and another hurt.
On Monday, DeKalb Police says officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of S. 8th St.
Officers found a juvenile who was apparently shot in the back. That victim is currently recovering from their injuries.
The victim gave officers names and descriptions of the two attackers while a witness chased them and pulled a backpack off of one of them. Police later found a 12-gauge shotgun in that backpack.
DeKalb Police continued searching through the area, leading to the arrest of a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old, both from DeKalb. Formal charges are pending through the DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office.
Two days later, officers were called to another report of shots fired in the 900 block of Ridge Dr.
Authorities found an 18-year-old man near a parking lot who was shot in the head. Officers began CPR before the victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Michael Howard, of DeKalb, who drove away from the scene.
Thursday morning, the Chicago Police Department found and arrested Howard. Howard faces First Degree Murder charges.
Both cases are still under investigation, according to DeKalb Police. Anyone with information about what happened in either incident is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department by calling (815) 748-8400.