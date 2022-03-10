Sycamore man charged in crash that killed Belvidere man

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Charges have been announced in connection to a deadly crash last year.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office announced DeWitt Shufelt, 61, of Sycamore, was charged with one count of reckless homicide.
The deadly crash happened April 14, 2021 in the 4900 block of Genoa road, about a half-mile south of I-90.
Authorities say Shufelt was speeding when he abruptly hit the the brakes and caused him to lose control of his vehicle. Shufelt's vehicle then crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a vehicle in the northbound lane.
The driver of the other vehicle, later identified as Robert Hall from Belvidere, died in the crash.
Shufelt was released from DeKalb County Jail after posting 10% of his $75,000 bond. Shufelt faces up to five years in prison on the charges.