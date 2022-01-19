Sycamore attorney sentenced to federal prison on bankruptcy fraud charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An attorney from Sycamore has been sentenced to federal prison on bankruptcy fraud charges.
Kevin Johnson, also known as "K.O. Johnson," was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison on Wednesday.
In April 2021, Johnson was found guilty of four counts of bankruptcy fraud, one count of making a false entry in a document in a bankruptcy proceeding, one count of withholding records from bankruptcy trustee and one count of concealment of property consisting of account receivables belonging to the bankruptcy estate.
Authorities say Johnson was an attorney, whose practice included bankruptcy law.
The charges related to Johnson's Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding initiated on Dec. 31, 2011.