Suspects planned to rob Rockford murder victim, authorities say

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We're learning more about a deadly shooting last week in Rockford.
Authorities announced four men have been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Davonte Simmons.
Kenneth "Kenny" Alexander, 24, Marquzise "Quavo" Alexander, 19, and Angelo "D Block" Woods, 18, are all in custody on first-degree murder charges. Police say they are still searching for 20-year-old Shon Davis, who is also facing first-degree murder charges.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley says the four suspects devised a plan to rob Simmons of a gun he owned.
Hanley says the four suspects were in a vehicle when they picked Simmons up in the vehicle. Once in the vehicle, that's when the suspects tried to rob Simmons and ended up shooting him.
Once shot, the suspects dropped his body off in the 2600 block of Pleasant View Ave. and the car drove off.
Hanley says the driver, Kenneth Alexander, was pulled over a short time later. Officers say one of the back windows was missing and five shell casings were recovered from inside of the car.
Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd says the violence was senseless.
"Another needless life lost," Police Chief Carla Redd said during a news conference Tuesday.
Mayor Tom McNamara says the city continues to put resources into law enforcement and safety.