Suspect in slayings of Rockford woman, 3 kids is representing himself

ROCKFORD (AP/WREX) - A man charged with killing a pregnant Rockford woman and her three children in 2016 is representing himself in the quadruple homicide without the help of a lawyer.
Thirty-eight-year-old Eric Lawon Jackson has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the killings.
The Rockford Register Star reports that Jackson has chosen to represent himself and has been filing court motions handwritten from jail.
First Assistant Winnebago County State's Attorney Ken LaRue says "everyone has a right to represent themselves if they want."
Jackson was charged in December in the deaths of 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children, ages 9, 6 and 6 months.
The murder happened on Sept. 17, 2016 in the 2800 block of Garfield Dr. The fire department responded to the scene for a residential house fire.
After the fire was put out, authorities found Austin's body inside the home along with her children.
Autopsies revealed Austin had been killed prior to the fire. All of the children died from injuries and smoke inhalation caused by the fire, authorities say.
An investigation revealed Austin and her family had been having problems with a nearby neighbor, later identified as Jackson.
Rockford Police continued to investigate the death of Austin and her children over the past few years; including multiple interviews with witnesses which revealed Jackson had made statements relating his involvement with the deaths.
Jackson faces murder charges for Austin and each one of the children. Jackson faces 20-60 years in prison on each charge.