 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as few as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite can occur in as little as 30
minutes. Limit exposure outdoors and dress appropriately for
the cold.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

String of robberies in three Stateline communities under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Belvi robbery 1

Cashier pistol whipped during armed robbery in Rockford, juvenile arrested

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere Police is looking for three people who robbed a gas station late Monday night.

Police responded to the Speedway Fuel Stop, 2091 Crystal Parkway, at 11:45 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.

Security video shows three individuals inside the store. Suspect descriptions from the video are as follows:

· One wearing a red hat, black pants, and black coat;

· One wearing black coat, black pants, and red shoes;

· One wearing black coat, blue pants, and white and black shoes.

Belvi robbery 2

Police said one of the suspects had a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with money from the cash register, merchandise and the cashier's wallet.

Belvidere Police said it's investigating whether this armed robbery is in connection to other robberies reported around the Stateline Monday night into early Tuesday.

READ MORE: Cashier pistol whipped during armed robbery in Rockford, juvenile arrested

The Cherry Valley Police Department also said officers also responded to a robbery at the Fas Fuel on Bell School Road overnight.

The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-547-6444 or to provide information anonymously contact Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867 or online at boonecountycrimestoppers.com. Information leading to an arrest can be subject to a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Belvidere robbery 3

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com.

Tags

Content Manager/Executive Producer

Breane Lyga joined 13 WREX as an evening news producer in December 2015. She was the assignment editor from 2017 to 2019, before becoming content manager and executive producer. Tips? Email blyga@wrex.com.

Recommended for you