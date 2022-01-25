String of robberies in three Stateline communities under investigation

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Belvidere Police is looking for three people who robbed a gas station late Monday night.
Police responded to the Speedway Fuel Stop, 2091 Crystal Parkway, at 11:45 p.m. Monday for a report of an armed robbery.
Security video shows three individuals inside the store. Suspect descriptions from the video are as follows:
· One wearing a red hat, black pants, and black coat;
· One wearing black coat, black pants, and red shoes;
· One wearing black coat, blue pants, and white and black shoes.
Police said one of the suspects had a gun and demanded cash. The suspects got away with money from the cash register, merchandise and the cashier's wallet.
Belvidere Police said it's investigating whether this armed robbery is in connection to other robberies reported around the Stateline Monday night into early Tuesday.
The Cherry Valley Police Department also said officers also responded to a robbery at the Fas Fuel on Bell School Road overnight.
The Belvidere Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-547-6444 or to provide information anonymously contact Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-547-7867 or online at boonecountycrimestoppers.com. Information leading to an arrest can be subject to a cash reward of up to $1,000.