Sterling man arrested on three child pornography charges

STERLING (WREX) — A Sterling man has been arrested by state police, charged with possessing child pornography.
Officials with the Illinois State Police say Joshua Robbins, 49 years old of Sterling, has been arrested on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 2 Felony.
ISP says investigators with the Department of Criminal Investigation and officials with the Whiteside County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Robbins' house in the 15000 block of Willow Ct. in Sterling. They found and secured evidence of child pornography and later arrested him.
Robbins is currently in the Whiteside County Jail on a $100,000 bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
Illinois State Police says they will not release any more information.