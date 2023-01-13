State Officials and Local Sheriff Departments Debate the Assault Weapons Ban

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The debate on whether to keep or outlaw assault weapons across the state line, is leading multiple sheriff departments to not want to enforce it.
Illinois is at a crossroads, with people who want to ban the assault weapons and those who don't. One of those people who don't, is Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.
"It's against the constitution of the right to bear arms," he said. "They are taking away laws from the lawful owners and they are drilling down on the lawful owners."
However, on the opposing side, Tom McNamara, Mayor of Rockford says officials need to look for carefully in their roles and responsibilities that they hold.
Caruana along with many other sheriff departments in the state are in agreement, saying the ban compromises the ability to perform their job efficiently.
"They are doing this for political reasons, the legislature in Springfield," Caruana said.
"I have nothing to gain politically for doing this other than doing my job. My job is to enforce the law and one of the laws in the United States constitution is the right to bear arms - the second amendment."
However, when Caruana mentioned he would not be enforcing the ban, Mayor McNamara stated that all law enforcement must uphold the law no matter what.
"They can't enforce things that is not their job, he said. "I think they need to look at the office that they hold and look at what their responsibilities are. I understand they should uphold the constitution and also uphold state laws, but they are not the ones that get to choose which laws they enforce."
The Illinois State Rifle Association plans to challenge the ban in court, but nothing has been filed at this time.