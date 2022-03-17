 Skip to main content
South Beloit man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A South Beloit man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges Thursday.

David Wittwer, 51-years-old of South Beloit, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in Rockford on federal charges of transporting child pornography.

Wittwer, in a written plea agreement, said he had a tablet and phone with more than 600 images and videos of child pornography and posted them on a website.

Transportation of child pornography charges carry a mandatory sentence of five to 20 years in jail as well as a maximum $250,000 fine.

Wittwer is set to be sentenced in July.

