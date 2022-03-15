 Skip to main content
South Beloit man charged with attempted murder after stabbing

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A South Beloit man is in custody on attempted murder charges. 

The South Beloit Police Department says they were called to the area of the 1100 block of Hayes Ave. around 7:30 a.m. Monday. When authorities arrived, they found a woman had been beaten and stabbed, police say. 

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries. Her status is currently unknown. 

The suspect, 31-year-old Narciso Munoz, left the area on foot but was later caught by police and taken into custody.

Munoz faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery and resisting a peace officer. 

The relationship between Munoz and the victim is unknown at this time. 

