Six people charged after stolen car hits RPD squad car, suspects attempt to stop arrest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Six people, including two minors, face multiple charges after an incident Thursday morning.
Police say they saw a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Rd. As officers approached the vehicle, the driver tried to drive away and hit one of the squad cars, police say.
The passenger, later identified as Darrell Davis, 18, got out of the vehicle and ran off. The driver then drove off.
Police say Davis was taken into custody after a short foot-chase. Davis, along with an officer, suffered minor injuries and both were taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Meanwhile, officers utilized stop sticks in an effort to impede the driver of the stolen vehicle. The car eventually came to a stop in the 4000 block of E. State St., police say. That's when the driver, later identified as Brishawn Vaughn, 18, got out of the car and ran off.
Vaughn was also taken into custody after a brief chase. Police say Vaughn suffered a minor injury, but did not elaborate how it happened.
However, as police were taking Vaughn into custody, another vehicle pulled up to the scene and four people got out and tried to prevent officers from arresting Vaughn. All four people were taken into custody after a "brief struggle," police say.
During the investigation, a loaded gun was found in Vaughn's car, according to police.
Vaughn faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal damage to state supported property, defacing a firearm and more.
Davis also faces multiple charges, including criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting arrest.
The four people who tried to stop the arrest of Vaughn also face charges.
- Centrell Gordon, 35
- Resisting arrest
- Aggravated battery to a police officer
- Antonio Leavy, 37
- Resisting/obstruction
- 16-year-old juvenile girl
- Resisting arrest
- Aggravated battery to a police officer
- 15-year-old juvenile boy
- Resisting arrest
- Aggravated battery to a police officer