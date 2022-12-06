Sheriff: 'No foul play' suspected in Winnebago County suspicious death

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office has launched a death investigation in rural Rockford.
Authorities say the investigation revolves around a suspicious death in the 3700 block of S. Meridian Rd.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about this case to call the non-emergency phone number at (815) 282-2600.
On December 6, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office sent out a press release that said that the department "does not suspect foul play in the death on South Meridian Road."
The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no threat to the public.