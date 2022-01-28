RPD looking for person of interest in December deadly shooting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police is asking for your help in finding a person of interest in a deadly shooting last month.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 2nd St. on the night of Dec. 15, 2021.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a shooting victim lying in the entry way of the apartment complex. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Police say the victim was last seen in a verbal altercation outside of a nearby residence just before shots were fired.
Police are now asking for your help in identifying a person of interest.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.