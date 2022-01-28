 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

RPD looking for person of interest in December deadly shooting

  • 0
2ndStreet1- shooting 2.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police is asking for your help in finding a person of interest in a deadly shooting last month

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of S. 2nd St. on the night of Dec. 15, 2021. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a shooting victim lying in the entry way of the apartment complex. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

Police say the victim was last seen in a verbal altercation outside of a nearby residence just before shots were fired.

Police are now asking for your help in identifying a person of interest. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com