Roscoe Police investigate shots fired incident early Saturday morning

ROSCOE (WREX) — Roscoe Police are investigating a shooting in the village early Saturday morning.

According to the Roscoe Police Department, officers were called to the area of IL Route 251 and McDonald Road just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a car had been hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.

Roscoe Police say the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored sedan, was last seen driving east on Swanson Road.

Authorities ask anyone with information about what happened to call them at (815) 623-7338.