Rockford teacher, boy scout leader faces child sex charges

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A boy scout leader in the Rockford-area faces child sex charges.
The Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced 56-year-old Richard Reynolds faces multiple charges.
Prosecutors allege that between Sept. 2019-March 2021, Reynolds sent direct messages via a social media application to the victim. In the messages, Reynolds asked the victim to perform sexual acts, make a photographic record of the acts and share the photographs with him.
Reynolds at the time was on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a co-director of Canyon Camp, a BSA camp near Stockton.
The victim, who was younger than 17 years old at the time, knew Reynolds through Reynolds’ association with BSA, prosecutors say.
Reynolds was hired to work at Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockford in the summer of 2021, but never taught a day at the school, according to the Diocese of Rockford. The Diocese says Reynolds was placed on administrative leave without pay once they were made aware of the investigation.
Reynolds then resigned from the position on Oct. 14, 2021 before informing the school he was retiring on Oct. 23, 2021.
The case is charged in Kane County because the victim received the social media messages at his home in Kane County.
Reynolds faces two counts of grooming charges and one count of disorderly conduct.
Reynolds was arrested on Wednesday and has since posted bond and been released.
Reynolds' next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022 via remote access at the Kane County Judicial Center.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect updated information we received from the Diocese of Rockford.