 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds gusting to 45 mph expected this
afternoon then turning northwest this evening behind a cold
front.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or squalls may accompany the
highest gusts along the cold front this evening with bursts of
heavy snow and sudden visibility reductions possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Rockford teacher, boy scout leader faces child sex charges

  • Updated
  • 0
REYNOLDS RICHARD.JPG

KANE COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — A boy scout leader in the Rockford-area faces child sex charges.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office announced 56-year-old Richard Reynolds faces multiple charges. 

Prosecutors allege that between Sept. 2019-March 2021, Reynolds sent direct messages via a social media application to the victim. In the messages, Reynolds asked the victim to perform sexual acts, make a photographic record of the acts and share the photographs with him.

Reynolds at the time was on the Blackhawk Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America and a co-director of Canyon Camp, a BSA camp near Stockton.

The victim, who was younger than 17 years old at the time, knew Reynolds through Reynolds’ association with BSA, prosecutors say.

Reynolds was hired to work at Holy Family Catholic Church in Rockford in the summer of 2021, but never taught a day at the school, according to the Diocese of Rockford. The Diocese says Reynolds was placed on administrative leave without pay once they were made aware of the investigation. 

Reynolds then resigned from the position on Oct. 14, 2021 before informing the school he was retiring on Oct. 23, 2021.

The case is charged in Kane County because the victim received the social media messages at his home in Kane County.

Reynolds faces two counts of grooming charges and one count of disorderly conduct. 

Reynolds was arrested on Wednesday and has since posted bond and been released. 

Reynolds' next court appearance is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 28, 2022 via remote access at the Kane County Judicial Center.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect updated information we received from the Diocese of Rockford. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you