 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford resident charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon

  • 0
Police Lights Generic

Police lights generic

 By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday, May 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop near Kishwaukee and Score Streets.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, Payton Lindhe, had an active warrant for the charge of Aggravated Discharged of a Firearm.

During an investigation, officers recovered a rifle and ammunition from inside the vehicle.

After the Winnebago County State Attorney's Office reviewed the case, the following charges were authorized:

Payton Lindhe, 24, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Outstanding Warrant 