Rockford resident charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday, May 7, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop near Kishwaukee and Score Streets.
The sole occupant of the vehicle, Payton Lindhe, had an active warrant for the charge of Aggravated Discharged of a Firearm.
During an investigation, officers recovered a rifle and ammunition from inside the vehicle.
After the Winnebago County State Attorney's Office reviewed the case, the following charges were authorized:
Payton Lindhe, 24, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Outstanding Warrant