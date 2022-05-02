Rockford resident arrested for felony retail theft

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Friday, April 29 at approximately 4:45 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers responded to a call near the 3900 block of Broadway for reports of an armed robbery.
Upon arrival to the location, officers were told that an adult male exited the store with multiple items and left the area in a vehicle.
A short time later, the same vehicle was observed near Whitman and North Main streets.
The vehicle then became disabled and subsequently came to a stop at North Horsman and Auburn streets.
The male, later identified as 23-year-old Rockford resident Latravious Robinson, fled on foot but was taken into custody a short distance away.
He is currently being held in the County jail.
Robinson faces charges of felony retail theft and aggravated resisting police.