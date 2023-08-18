Rockford Public School District teacher arrested and charged with grooming

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A teacher at Auburn High School has been arrested and charged with grooming according to the Rockford Police Department.

According to a news release, Marshall Pratt, 61, is alleged to have made inappropriate contact with a student.

Pratt was arrested earlier today after a warrant was issued by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.

He is currently being held at the county jail.

Rockford Public Schools has released the following statement:

“This individual no longer works for Rockford Public Schools. For any further information or comment, please contact the Rockford Police Department.”

This is an active investigation and more details will be provided as they become available.