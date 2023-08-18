 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford Public School District teacher arrested and charged with grooming

  • Updated
  • 0
Auburn teacher, Marshall Pratt, arrested for grooming

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A teacher at Auburn High School has been arrested and charged with grooming according to the Rockford Police Department. 

According to a news release, Marshall Pratt, 61, is alleged to have made inappropriate contact with a student. 

Pratt was arrested earlier today after a warrant was issued by the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office. 

He is currently being held at the county jail. 

Rockford Public Schools has released the following statement:

“This individual no longer works for Rockford Public Schools. For any further information or comment, please contact the Rockford Police Department.”

This is an active investigation and more details will be provided as they become available. 

Have a news tip? E-mail me at smanigault@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you