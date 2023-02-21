Rockford Police searching for suspect who broke into bar and stole cigarettes, alcohol

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police are seeking the public's help with finding a suspect who broke into a bar and stole cartons of cigarettes and alcohol.
On Monday, February 20, Rockford Police responded to an alarm at Mary's Place around 6:50 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found that the front door was damaged and that someone was able to enter the building.
Officers were told that the suspect stole several cartons of cigarettes and a bottle of whiskey.
If the public has any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on Twitter @RockfordPD.
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.