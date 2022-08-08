 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 7.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning and continue rising to a crest near
13.5 feet Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford Police respond to two separate incidents over weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police responded to two separate incidents over the weekend. With any and all investigations, further information may be provided at a later date.

The charges are merely accusations and all individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Saturday:

On Saturday, Rockford Police Officers were notified at 1:30 p.m. that a 25-year-old male shooting victim had walked into a local hospital.

Officers were advised that the victim was struck while walking in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. While he was walking, a dark-colored sedan drove past and the black male driver demanded the victim’s property, and pointed a handgun at him.

The victim ran away and as he did so, he sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.

Sunday: 

On Sunday night, Rockford Police responded to the 500 block of Score Street in reference to an armed subject who pointed a gun at another individual.

Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Larandolph Harvey, and after a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the charges are aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, obstructing identification, aggravated assault and domestic battery.

What can you do?

If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com