Rockford Police respond to two separate incidents over weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police responded to two separate incidents over the weekend. With any and all investigations, further information may be provided at a later date.
The charges are merely accusations and all individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Saturday:
On Saturday, Rockford Police Officers were notified at 1:30 p.m. that a 25-year-old male shooting victim had walked into a local hospital.
Officers were advised that the victim was struck while walking in the 1700 block of 7th Avenue. While he was walking, a dark-colored sedan drove past and the black male driver demanded the victim’s property, and pointed a handgun at him.
The victim ran away and as he did so, he sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his arm.
Sunday:
On Sunday night, Rockford Police responded to the 500 block of Score Street in reference to an armed subject who pointed a gun at another individual.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspect, Larandolph Harvey, and after a brief foot chase, he was taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the charges are aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest, obstructing identification, aggravated assault and domestic battery.
What can you do?
If you have any information regarding any of these incidents, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.