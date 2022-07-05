Rockford Police respond to four business burglaries on July 2

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern
Will, Kane, Lake IL, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will,
Southern Cook, Southern Will and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana,
Lake IN and Porter.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon
and last through the overnight period. High moisture will
lead to efficient rain rates with flash flooding possible
where storms train.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Expect flooding of creeks, ditches, canals, and storm sewers, as
well roadways, underpasses, and other poor drainage areas.

&&

Rockford Police respond to four business burglaries on July 2

ROCKFORD -- On July 2 from 2:20 a.m. to 2:50 a.m., Rockford police responded to calls at four separate businesses about burglaries.

All suspects are the same for the four incidents.

The first, at 2:20 a.m., was a call to Mobil on the 1300 block of North Main Street.

Officers were told that seven masked subjects arrived in a dark-colored SUV and dark-colored sedan car. 

A landscaping brick was used to smash the front window glass and all seven suspects got inside. 

Suspects also entered the cashier area door and raided the business.

The second call, around 2:30 a.m., was to a Shell gas station at 2200 Kishwaukee Street.

Officers were told that the front window was broken with a landscape brick, but subjects couldn't break into the cashier area.

The subjects were able to steal assorted items and left in a dark-colored SUV.

The third call was at approximately 2:45 a.m. to Wierman Oil on the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.

Officers were advised that the front window of the store was smashed in with a landscape brick and entry was gained.

Suspects took cash from the drawer of the cash register.

The last call came in around 2:50 a.m. Rockford Police responded to Johnson Oil on the 3200 block of South Alpine Road for a burglary alarm.

Officers were told that the front window was smashed with a landscape brick, entry was given, and an ATM machine was removed.