Rockford Police respond to four business burglaries on July 2

ROCKFORD -- On July 2 from 2:20 a.m. to 2:50 a.m., Rockford police responded to calls at four separate businesses about burglaries.
All suspects are the same for the four incidents.
The first, at 2:20 a.m., was a call to Mobil on the 1300 block of North Main Street.
Officers were told that seven masked subjects arrived in a dark-colored SUV and dark-colored sedan car.
A landscaping brick was used to smash the front window glass and all seven suspects got inside.
Suspects also entered the cashier area door and raided the business.
The second call, around 2:30 a.m., was to a Shell gas station at 2200 Kishwaukee Street.
Officers were told that the front window was broken with a landscape brick, but subjects couldn't break into the cashier area.
The subjects were able to steal assorted items and left in a dark-colored SUV.
The third call was at approximately 2:45 a.m. to Wierman Oil on the 2000 block of Harrison Avenue.
Officers were advised that the front window of the store was smashed in with a landscape brick and entry was gained.
Suspects took cash from the drawer of the cash register.
The last call came in around 2:50 a.m. Rockford Police responded to Johnson Oil on the 3200 block of South Alpine Road for a burglary alarm.
Officers were told that the front window was smashed with a landscape brick, entry was given, and an ATM machine was removed.