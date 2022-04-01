Rockford Police looking for suspect on attempted murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are asking for the public's help in looking for a suspect charged with attempted murder.
Police are looking for Kevin Hudson, 32 of Rockford, after investigating a shooting in Rockford on Tuesday, March 8.
Just before 4 p.m., authorities were called in the 1200 block of Taylor Street for a report of shots fired.
Officers found numerous shell casings in the street. Witnesses said the driver of a car was chasing and shooting at the driver of an SUV while speeding through the area.
Rockford Police say their Gang Crime Unit identified Hudson as the suspect in the case in a follow-up investigation. He is not yet in custody.
Hudson is charged with attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated assault, and having no valid FOID.
Rockford Police ask anyone with information on the incident or where Hudson is to contact them at (815) 966-2900 or on Facebook or Twitter. You can also leave an anonymous tip to Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.