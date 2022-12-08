Rockford Police looking for restaurant burglary suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are on the lookout for a man who they say burglarized a restaurant early Thursday morning.
Rockford Police say officers were called to the Chicken Hop restaurant in the 3500 block of E. State St. for a burglary alarm just after 1 a.m. Thursday.
As officers got to the scene, they found the doors had been smashed in.
The suspect, described by police as a black man with a lighter complexion, short braids, wearing a blue hoodie, black stocking cap, and black gloves, was seen leaving the restaurant with two cash registers containing an undisclosed amount of cash.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Rockford Police Department by calling (815) 966-2900 or anonymously through the Rockford Area CrimeStoppers at (815) 963-7867.