...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on sharply reduced visibilities and slippery
travel due to slushy snow accumulations. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact portions of the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures are expected to warm above
freezing through the late morning and afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Rockford Police looking for restaurant burglary suspect

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police are on the lookout for a man who they say burglarized a restaurant early Thursday morning.

Rockford Police say officers were called to the Chicken Hop restaurant in the 3500 block of E. State St. for a burglary alarm just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

As officers got to the scene, they found the doors had been smashed in.

The suspect, described by police as a black man with a lighter complexion, short braids, wearing a blue hoodie, black stocking cap, and black gloves, was seen leaving the restaurant with two cash registers containing an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Rockford Police Department by calling (815) 966-2900 or anonymously through the Rockford Area CrimeStoppers at (815) 963-7867.

