Rockford Police arrest four people on gun charges between the age of 18 and 20-years-old

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Between Wednesday and Friday, Rockford Police say they've arrested four people for weapons charges between the age of 18 and 20-years old.
The first happened on Wednesday when police stopped a 20-year-old, Quantavious Fletcher. Police say he tried to run away, but was caught and arrested. He had three outstanding warrants and illegally had a gun in his car.
Also on Wednesday, police stopped another 20-year-old with warrants, Demarcie-Smith Brown. RPD says they found a stolen gun in Brown's car with a scratched of serial number.
On Friday morning, RPD pulled over a car with three people. Police found cocaine and a gun with two magazines during the search. A 19 and 18-year-old were arrested in connection to illegally owning the gun. The other person in the car was arrested on an outstanding warrant.