Rockford Police announces arrests from holiday impaired driving campaign

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police have announced the results of their "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement campaign over the holidays.
According to RPD, the enhanced patrols were particularly aimed at impaired drivers. Police say seven people were arrested on impaired driving charges between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 11,600 people were killed in crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash on average every 45 minutes.
Also in RPD's enforcement campaign, three tickets were issued for distracted driving, 25 for seat belt violations, 41 for speeding, and five for car seat violations.
The "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" holiday enforcement campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.