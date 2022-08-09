Rockford Park District to spend more than $400,000 on safety measures, 24 hour police service

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Less than a month after a double murder at Sinnissippi Park, the Rockford Park District passes major changes to public safety.
Escalating Safety Issues:
The Park District says they're seen steadily rising activity in the park after hours since the onset of COVID-19. They say 2022 has proven to be the most difficult year yet when it comes to reports of parties in the park after hours. Park District Police Chief Theo Glover says the danger of those parties stem from vandalism to the violence at the Sinnissippi.
There was also discussion on there not being enough enforcement tactics to get people out of parks after hours.
The Park District's Solution:
$435,000 in a package that includes gates, security cameras, license plate readers, better lighting and updated signage.
Park District leaders say the gates and cameras add better security, and set clear barriers to keep people out of the park.
Additionally the signage would clearly mark parks that close at 10 p.m. and parks that close at sunset.
With the extra measures, the park district plans to put in an ordinance charge giving Rockford Park District Police the power to charge people with criminal trespassing if they're caught after hours at the parks.
Glover says adding the gates, signage and cameras will give them the added proof to make those charges stick.
Adding more police:
The most impactful piece of the presentation also had the fewest details.
The list of changes only added that the park district would add more police, but would not say how many or how much it costs.
Glover clarified in an interview with WREX after the meeting that he wants to add 4 to 5 officers to his active force of ten officers. With the added staff, the park district would have 24 hour service which it currently can't provide.
"We do have a staff dead zone," Glover said. "We don't like to broadcast it out because if we do, the bad people know that at this particular time frame -- they're not there."
Glover says the park district has agreements with forces like Rockford and Winnebago County to cover the parks when the park district isn't staffed, but wants a bigger force to tackle crime.
"More is less," Glover said. "We feel that with more officers, we'll have less crime."
Where is the money coming from:
For the $435,000, Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine says he will try to find federal funds to cover costs.
The park district didn't get federal funds for COVID-19 relief, but Sandine hopes cities will see the value of the park district and use their American Rescue Plan funds to help eat in to the bill.
The added police officers however are not added into that $435,000. Unlike the gates and cameras, the police officers would be a yearly cost, potentially complicating the park district's budget.
However, when it comes to what takes priority, Sandine said safety wins out every time.
"We should be using that money on fixing up playground that are falling apart and our infrastructure issues," Sandine said. "At the end of the day if people don't feel safe in our parks, then none of those projects will be successful."
We asked Sandine if that could include an increase in property taxes, but he says that answer won't be clear until closer to the park district's budget presentation in the fall.