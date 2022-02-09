Rockford minor accused of sharing child porn online

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A Rockford juvenile is facing charges after authorities say he was sharing child porn online.
The South Beloit Police Department says they were made aware of a 17-year-old boy allegedly sharing the graphic material in November.
On Tuesday, members of the Illinois Attorney General's Office 'Internet Crimes Against Children' (ICAC) taskforce executed a search warrant at the suspect's home.
A cell phone was located during the search which contained seven videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material.
The suspect faces five counts of child pornography.