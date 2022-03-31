Rockford men wanted on murder, attempted murder charges arrested in Texas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men wanted on murder and attempted murder charges in different cases are both in custody.
Rockford police say Zion Jones, 21, was wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Da'Mavlee Macklin in September of 2020.
Read more: Special Report: The emotional toll of Rockford's deadliest year
Police were called to the 1020 block of Furman St. on Sept. 26, 2020. When officers arrived, they found Macklin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Macklin later died from injuries sustained in the shooting.
Another man, Tyris Jones, was also charged in Macklin's murder.
RELATED: Man shot by Rockford officer pleads not guilty to murder
Police were also looking for Delaneo Love, 35, who was wanted on attempted murder charges stemming from a shooting on New Years Eve night last year.
Police say they were called to a Marathon gas station in the 3200 block of S. Alpine for a shooting investigation around 11 p.m.
Witnesses told police two men were fighting when one of the men took out a gun and shot the other man. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect, later identified as Delaneo Love, ran from the scene and later was charged with attempted murder.
Rockford police now say both Zion Jones and Delaneo Love were taken into custody on Feb. 26 in Dallas, Texas.
Both men have brought back to Rockford and are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.