Rockford man wanted on retail theft charged with first-degree murder

ROCKOFRD (WREX) — A Rockford man who was wanted on a warrant for retail theft is now being charged with first-degree murder.
Rockford police say 36-year-old Anthony Taylor was taken into custody on Monday.
The murder charge stems from a death investigation police started investigating on April 4, 2021. Police say they were called to the scene of the 1300 block of Arthur Ave. after a man was found dead in the yard.
Taylor was taken into custody at his home on Furman St.
Taylor is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.