 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man wanted on retail theft charged with first-degree murder

  • Updated
  • 0
Anthony Taylor.PNG

Rockford man who was wanted on a warrant for retail theft is now being charged with first-degree murder. Rockford police say 36-year-old Anthony Taylor was taken into custody on Monday.

ROCKOFRD (WREX) — A Rockford man who was wanted on a warrant for retail theft is now being charged with first-degree murder. 

Rockford police say 36-year-old Anthony Taylor was taken into custody on Monday. 

The murder charge stems from a death investigation police started investigating on April 4, 2021. Police say they were called to the scene of the 1300 block of Arthur Ave. after a man was found dead in the yard.

Taylor was taken into custody at his home on Furman St. 

Taylor is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you