Rockford man wanted on attempted murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are looking for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.
Police say they're looking for 33-year-old John Cooper, who was allegedly involved in a shooting earlier this week.
The shooting happened Monday morning in the 2110 block of 11th St. at BJ's Auto.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Cooper was identified as the suspect, police say. Cooper is wanted on several charges, including:
- Attempted murder
- Two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
- Unlawful use of a Weapon by a Felon
- Aggravated Battery
- No Valid FOID
Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.