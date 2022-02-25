 Skip to main content
Rockford man wanted on attempted murder charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are looking for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.

Police say they're looking for 33-year-old John Cooper, who was allegedly involved in a shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened Monday morning in the 2110 block of 11th St. at BJ's Auto. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Cooper was identified as the suspect, police say. Cooper is wanted on several charges, including:

  • Attempted murder
  • Two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon
  • Unlawful use of a Weapon by a Felon
  • Aggravated Battery 
  • No Valid FOID

Anyone with information on Cooper's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

