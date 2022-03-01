 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man wanted on attempted murder charges now in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooper, John.JPG

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man wanted on several charges, including attempted murder, is now in custody.

Police say John Cooper is now in custody.

Cooper was wanted in connection to a shooting on Feb. 21 at BJ's Auto on 11th St. Police say they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived on scene. The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police say.

Cooper is now in custody on attempted murder charges along with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated battery and no valid FOID card.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com