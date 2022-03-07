Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting minors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to natural life in prison on seven counts of criminal sexual assault.
Eric Gregory Massenburg was found guilty on the charges last June.
Rockford Police Department says they were first notified of the sexual assault allegations in February of 2016.
Authorities say three children ranging from 10-13 years old told officers that Massenburg repeatedly assaulted them over a number of years.
Detectives obtained video of Massenburg abusing one of the children, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.