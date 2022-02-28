Rockford man sentenced to 80 years in prison for rape, armed robbery

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced on multiple charges stemming from an incident back in 2018.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office says Anzio King was sentenced on the following charges:
- 36 years for armed robbery and home invasion
- 20 years for residential burglary
- 5 years for unlawful restraint
- 22 years for two counts of criminal sexual assault
With consecutive sentencing on some of the counts, King’s aggregate sentence amounts to 80 years in prison.
The incident happened on Dec. 3, 2018 in the 2200 block of 7th St. Police say King, along with others, forced their way into the victim's apartment and made demands for money and property. In the process, the victim was hit in the face.
Afterwards, King raped the victim, the state's attorney's office says.
King will be required to register as a sex offender for life following his release.