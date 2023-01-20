Rockford man sentenced to 6 years in prison

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon.
On Thursday January 19,2023 U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston sentenced Brandon Dishman to 70 months in prison. Dishman pleaded guilty last year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm.
On December 21, 2020
the Rockford Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop with Dishman. As the car slowed down Dishman fled on foot into a residential neighborhood. After a brief chase Dishman was caught by police and taken into custody.
While running Dishman dropped a loaded .45-caliper pistol. The loaded pistol was recovered in the front yard of a residence in the neighborhood.
The sentence was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Jeffrey L. Matthews, Acting Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; and Carla Redd, Chief of the Rockford Police Department. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney
Michael Beckman.
Holding illegal firearm possessors accountable through federal prosecution is a centerpiece of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) – the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy. In the Northern District of Illinois, U.S. Attorney Lausch and law enforcement partners have deployed the PSN program to attack a broad range of violent crime issues facing the district, particularly firearm offenses.