Rockford man sentenced to 20 years in prison on attempted murder charges

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced on attempted murder charges.
Leonard Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he stabbed a woman in 2018.
The incident happened on in the area of the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park in Davis Junction. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman in the street screaming that she'd been stabbed.
The woman was taken to a Rockford hospital before being transported to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.
During the investigation, Smith was developed as a suspect.
Smith plead guilty to the charges in January.