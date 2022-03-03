 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man sentenced to 20 years in prison on attempted murder charges

  • 0
Leonard Smith.png

OGLE COUNTY (WREX) — A Rockford man has been sentenced on attempted murder charges. 

Leonard Smith was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he stabbed a woman in 2018. 

The incident happened on in the area of the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park in Davis Junction. When police arrived on scene, they found a woman in the street screaming that she'd been stabbed.

The woman was taken to a Rockford hospital before being transported to a hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

During the investigation, Smith was developed as a suspect.

Smith plead guilty to the charges in January.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you