Rockford man sentenced on reckless homicide charges following deadly crash

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced on reckless homicide charges.
Darious McClendon pleaded guilty last Friday to the reckless homicide charges and a violation of his probation of aggravated domestic battery charges.
The crash happened last May near Kishwaukee and Harrison.
Rockford police say a vehicle driven by McClendon lost control and crashed into another vehicle. A woman in the other vehicle, later identified as Michelle Eads, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.
An 18-year-old woman in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital. Her injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, according to police.
McClendon was also taken to the hospital and treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
The violation of the probation stemmed from an incident that happened last January where authorities say McClendon beat his ex-girlfriend and strangled her.
McClendon was sentenced to a term of 8 years in the Department of Corrections for the offense of Reckless Homicide and a concurrent term of 6 years in the Department of Corrections for the offense of Aggravated Domestic Battery.