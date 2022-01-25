 Skip to main content
Rockford man sentenced on reckless homicide charges following deadly crash

Darius McClendon.PNG

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced on reckless homicide charges. 

Darious McClendon pleaded guilty last Friday to the reckless homicide charges and a violation of his probation of aggravated domestic battery charges. 

The crash happened last May near Kishwaukee and Harrison.

Rockford police say a vehicle driven by McClendon lost control and crashed into another vehicle. A woman in the other vehicle, later identified as Michelle Eads, was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

An 18-year-old woman in the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital. Her injuries are considered to be non-life threatening, according to police.

McClendon was also taken to the hospital and treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

The violation of the probation stemmed from an incident that happened last January where authorities say McClendon beat his ex-girlfriend and strangled her. 

McClendon was sentenced to a term of 8 years in the Department of Corrections for the offense of Reckless Homicide and a concurrent term of 6 years in the Department of Corrections for the offense of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

