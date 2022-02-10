Rockford man found guilty of murdering teenager in 2017

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been found guilty of murdering a teenager.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office says 37-yer-old Donterrius Barnett was found guilty of first-degree murder.
The murder happened June 14, 2017 in an alley near the 900 block of Kent St. 16-year-old Jamie Rogers was shot and killed by Barnett, authorities say.
The murder remained unsolved for almost three years before Rockford police were provided a tip that led to the identification of several witnesses.
Barnett faces up to 85 years in prison on the charges. Barnett has a hearing scheduled for March 25th.