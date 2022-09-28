Rockford man charged with multiple sex crimes involving minor

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On September 22, Rockford Police were called to Motel 6 located at 4850 East State for a welfare check on a 15-year-old female.
Once officers arrived, they met with a 31-year-old Andre Cotton and the 15-year-old female.
The Rockford Police Sensitive Crimes Unit detectives learned of the alleged nature of the intersection with Cotton and the juvenile.
The Winnebago County's State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Andre Cotton, 31, Rockford
Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor
Promoting Juvenile Prostitution
Child Pornography (2 Counts)
