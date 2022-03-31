Rockford man charged in shooting, overnight standoff

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man has been charged after shooting a 19-year-old man and staging a nearly 12-hour standoff overnight.
Rockford Police have charged 26-year-old Corterryis Ford with shooting a 19-year-old man while driving in the 2400 block of Eggleston Court just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim received non-life-threatening injuries to his legs, according to police.
While officers were responding to the shooting, Ford went into the house alone and barricaded himself in.
The standoff continued through the night, with officers hearing gunshots coming from inside the house, one of them hitting an armored vehicle, according to RPD.
Authorities say at around 4 a.m., Ford ran from the house, jumped into his car, and sped off towards Belvidere.
RPD says they chased Ford and used stop sticks to assist stopping the car.
Ford stopped in the 3800 block of Stone Quarry Rd. in southern Boone County and jumped from his car and ran into a field.
Officers chased Ford on foot and used a Taser to catch him. Authorities say he continued to struggle with officers and medical personnel.
Ford was taken to a local hospital. He is charged with aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and having no valid FOID.