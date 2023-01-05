Rockford man arrested on weapons and drug charges Wednesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Police say an investigation Wednesday night led to the arrest of a Rockford man on weapons and drug charges.
Rockford Police say patrol and SCOPE officers were called to a home in the 600 block of 12th St. at around 7:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a domestic disturbance and possible shots fired.
Officers at the scene tried to contact anyone inside the home, but no one answered. As officers began investigating the scene, they found spent shell casings and several people inside the home.
A short time later, police say 20-year-old Jorge Herrera-Avila, along with five others, came out of the house. All six arrested at that time, according to police.
As SCOPE officers continued their investigation, they found two handguns, one with an automatic "switch" and one with an attached laser light. Officers also found a handgun with a defaced serial number, a rifle, and a shotgun. Over two pounds of cannabis was also found.
Herrera-Avila was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number, and having No Valid FOID.