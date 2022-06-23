Rockford man arrested on several felony weapons and drug charges Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in custody Thursday on numerous felony charges involving drugs and weapons.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says their Police Narcotics Unit was alerted in May about a person dealing large amounts of Fentanyl and Cocaine in the Rockford area.
During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 29-year-old D'Anglo Patterson of Rockford.
On Thursday, the Narcotics unit carried out a search warrant at Patterson's home in the 1800 block of 23rd St.
Officers took Patterson into custody, finding over 30 grams of Fentanyl, over 40 grams of Crack Cocaine, two loaded handguns, and a large amount of money. The Sheriff's Office says one of the handguns was stolen.
Patterson has been charged with Possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of Cocaine (Class X Felony), Possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of Fentanyl (Class X Felony), Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X Felony), Unlawful use of a weapon by a Felon (Class 2 Felony), Possession of a Stolen Firearm (Class 2 Felony), two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Class 2 Felony), and Resisting an Officer.