Rockford man arrested on several child pornography charges after months-long investigation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man was arrested Wednesday on several child pornography charges after a months-long investigation by local and state law enforcement and task forces.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says officers from multiple state agencies arrested 31-year-old Jesse Salinas, of Rockford, on Wednesday for numerous child pornography charges.
The Sheriff's Office says their officers along with officials from the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Attorney General's Office's Internet Crimes against Children Task Force have been investigating the distribution of child pornography in the Rockford area over the last two months.
During that investigation, Salinas was identified as a suspect and a warrant was obtained to search Salinas' home in the 3400 block of Sunnyside Ave. in Rockford.
Authorities carried out a search of Salinas' home Wednesday, recovering numerous pictures of child pornography.
Salinas is charged with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography and three counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography.