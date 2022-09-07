Rockford man arrested on public indecency charge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man is in jail after allegedly exposing himself in a public area.
Rockford Police say they first received a report of a man exposing himself at the Rockford Public Library on N. Church St. on Aug. 4.
RPD's Sensitive Crimes Unit took over a follow-up investigation, identifying the man as 53-year-old Mark Griffin, of Rockford. As a result of that investigation, authorities obtained a warrant for Griffin's arrest.
On Saturday, Sept. 3, Rockford Police arrested Griffin near E. State St. and 6th St. and took him to the Winnebago County Jail on one count of Public Indecency.
Rockford Police ask if anyone has any information about this incident or others to call them at (815) 966-2900 or, anonymously, by texting RPDTIP to 847411 or calling Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.