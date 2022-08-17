 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man arrested on grooming charges after two-month investigation

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford-Police (RPD)
By Audrey Moon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a nearly two-month investigation, Rockford Police have arrested a man making inappropriate contact with a child.

Rockford Police announced Wednesday that Daniel Garcia, 35 of Rockford, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grooming.

Police say their investigation began in June when officers were alerted to a report of a man having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 13 over the internet.

RPD's Sensitive Crimes Unit took over a follow-up investigation, identifying Garcia as the suspect. Garcia and the child are known to each other.

A warrant for Garcia's arrest was obtained and carried out on Tuesday.

Garcia is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

Recommended for you