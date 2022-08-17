Rockford man arrested on grooming charges after two-month investigation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a nearly two-month investigation, Rockford Police have arrested a man making inappropriate contact with a child.
Rockford Police announced Wednesday that Daniel Garcia, 35 of Rockford, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grooming.
Police say their investigation began in June when officers were alerted to a report of a man having inappropriate contact with a child under the age of 13 over the internet.
RPD's Sensitive Crimes Unit took over a follow-up investigation, identifying Garcia as the suspect. Garcia and the child are known to each other.
A warrant for Garcia's arrest was obtained and carried out on Tuesday.
Garcia is currently in custody at the Winnebago County Jail.